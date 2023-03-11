1 trooper discharged from hospital, another awaiting surgery after both were shot while serving high-risk search warrant on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Two wounded state police troopers are expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries after both were shot during a barricaded gunman situation in Detroit on Friday evening.

In an update on Saturday morning, Michigan State Police said a sergeant involved in the incident was released from Sinai Grace Hospital while the other is scheduled to undergo surgery and will remain hospitalized during recovery.

"We also want to thank everyone who called, tweeted and texted overnight," state police wrote on their social media. "We really appreciate your support."

The two troopers were struck by gunfire just after 5 p.m. on March 10 while serving a high-risk search warrant, leading to a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west side.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White , the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team and MSP's Emergency Support Team were collaborating on a joint operation, serving a high risk search warrant at a residence in the 10200 block of W Outer Drive, near Fenkell, when things took a turn.

The subject of the search warrant allegedly became violent, firing multiple rounds at officers and striking two MSP troopers.

Chief White told WWJ's Alexis Ware that he believed one trooper was hit once, while the other trooper was struck three times. Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

The suspect also sustained a nonfatal wound during the shootout. He was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Two other people -- believed to be family members -- were inside the house at the time of the shooting and barricade situation. Neither was injured, and though both were taken into custody, Chief White did not expect either to be charged in connection with the incident.

Around 7:15 p.m., both MSP and DPD provided updates on social media, saying that the barricade situation had been resolved.

Law enforcement officers initially on the scene were assisted by a DPD Special Response Team, the MSP Bomb Squad and the Detroit Fire Department.

All information provided by MSP and DPD is preliminary and may change as both departments continue their investigation into the incident.

"This will be our final update on this incident," MSP stated on Saturday morning while providing information on the conditions of the two wounded troopers. "Any further information on the investigation or suspect(s) will be provided by Detroit Police."

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest information. >> LISTEN LIVE!