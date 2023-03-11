Will Marvell Technology Survive and Thrive After the Chip Downturn?

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) should benefit from data center growth, but that is not the case this quarter. Is this a yellow flag for investors? Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.

Billy Duberstein has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool recommends Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.