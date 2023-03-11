Open in App
BuzzFeed

Here's An Explainer On Meghan Trainor And Chris Olsen's Relationship, In Case You're Also Curious Why They Post So Much Together

By Natasha Jokic,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5yO0_0lFaFtWn00

You may have noticed that TikToker Chris Olsen and singer Meghan Trainor make a LOT of content together. Like, in the past week, 10 out of 12 of Chris's TikToks on his main account feature Meghan in some capacity. Hell, he's even credited as "icon and bestie" in the music video for Meghan's song "Mother."

Chris Jenner / Via instagram.com

So, how did this all come to be? What is the nature of their relationship? Why does this interest me, a simple moron scrolling slack-jawed through TikTok so much? All excellent questions, so let's dive in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Az4Tk_0lFaFtWn00
Epic Records / Via youtube.com

Let's begin with the start. Chris and Meghan met for the first time in April 2022, when he appeared on Meghan's podcast. You may have been under the impression that they knew each other for longer, based on this TikTok where Chris said that they'd been "best friends since childhood."

@chris

THIS PHOTO ☠️ high school sweethearts honestly @meghantrainor #nantucket #highschool

♬ Title - Meghan Trainor

But, to be clear, the picture used was photoshopped. In August, Chris told Entertainment Tonight , "The first video we made together was pretending we were friends from childhood. We're not friends from childhood. We did fool the world doing that, but we will continue to say that we are because we think what a fun little joke that is." However, he said that their relationship was personal regardless, explaining, "We have really become so close. I love hanging out with her, she's one of my closest friends."

Meghan Trainor / Via instagram.com

So, how did they actually cross paths? In November, when Chris and Meghan attended the AMAs together, he explained , "I posted her on my story one night, I was just in bed one night and said, 'Thinking about Meghan Trainor.' We started texting, and then I came over, and I did her podcast, and the rest is history."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lX40j_0lFaFtWn00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Meghan herself then added, "He did like eight TikToks in my face, and I was like, 'We should do this more, we would crush.' And now, we do TikToks all the time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181B24_0lFaFtWn00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

But, a question still on your mind might be: Is Chris paid by Meghan? After all, he even poked fun at the speculation in a TikTok two days ago, joking, "Because I'm hired, as soon as we're done with our work, she stops speaking to me. She won't say a word. I'm actually not allowed to make eye contact once I clock out for the day."

@chris

“OH MY GODDDD” @meghantrainor @ryan.trainor @workinonitpod #meghantrainor #podcast #workinonitpod #iamyourmother

♬ original sound - Chris Olsen

In fact, last June Meghan herself said , "We've officially hired Chris to help me with my TikToks. We paid him, like, please be on the team. He's on the payroll."

@notolsennchris

NEW POD OUT NOW @Workin’ On It Podcast @Meghan Trainor @Ryan Trainor

♬ Sneaky Snitch - Kevin MacLeod

That being said, Chris told E! two weeks ago, "We became friends before all of this, before there were any suspicions or before we ever started working with each other and stuff like that. It's all based on this real friendship that we have."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09INl4_0lFaFtWn00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"We did the podcast together, and then we made some TikToks, and then we were like, 'Should we continue doing this, making TikToks together?'" he continued. "And you know, she wanted us to kind of work together in that way rather than just have it be this one-time thing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQVCy_0lFaFtWn00
Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

That being said, Chris maintained that the two would be close even if they didn't have a working relationship. "I think regardless of if we ever had the conversation of working together, we still would be hanging out the way that we do," he added. "I truly love her. I've gone on vacation with her family now, and we're about to go on another vacation together. So, it's definitely much deeper than a working relationship."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZclZ_0lFaFtWn00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for dcp

There we have it, I guess!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI23 hours ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS19 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Teen shopping for prom dresses tears up over shop owner's $700 surprise: 'I love that on you!'
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy