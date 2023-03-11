Open in App
BuzzFeed

Here's What Celebs Wore To The Versace 2023 Fall/Winter Show

By Ryan Schocket,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNwZT_0lFaFoMO00

On Thursday, a buuunch of celebs gathered for the Versace Fall Winter 2023 runway show, and let's just say, they did not disappoint. Donned in their best Versace lewks, they showed TF out. Here's what everyone wore:

1. Cher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9QCW_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

2. Lily James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OsiX_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

3. Dua Lipa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GdKx_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

4. Miley Cyrus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iy6OH_0lFaFoMO00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

5. Donatella Versace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRMAP_0lFaFoMO00
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

6. Anne Hathaway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVlTl_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

7. Allison Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1Bhy_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

8. Demi Moore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlzIv_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

9. Rumer Willis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OcdUn_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

10. Pamela Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OH9uG_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

11. Simone Ashley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCU46_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

12. Channing Tatum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPkMb_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty

13. Lil Nas X

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHlf8_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

14. Paris Hilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VVtM_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

15. Nicky Hilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzKwU_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

16. Christine Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlWJs_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

17. Diplo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23y8UU_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

18. Natalia Bryant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuGKg_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

19. Danielle Deadwyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHjZt_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

20. Delilah Belle Hamlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IF7f8_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

21. Tan France

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Hjxe_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

22. Matt Bomer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhLjW_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

23. Christine Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJiiA_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

24. Antoni Porowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jB8sV_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

25. Taylor Zakhar Perez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZOjg_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

26. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoOtR_0lFaFoMO00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

27. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyxMP_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

28. Noah Beck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153lvx_0lFaFoMO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

Whose look was your fave? Let me know in the comments below!

