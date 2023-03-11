Open in App
Austin, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Texas, Kansas basketball teams face off for Big 12 tournament title

By Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman,

3 days ago
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 3 Kansas

Big 12 Tournament finals

5 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: ESPN/104.9

About the series: Kansas leads 37-13. The two teams split their regular-season meetings, with Texas racing away for a 75-59 win a week ago in Austin behind 23 points from Jabari Rice and 20 points from Tyrese Hunter.

About the Longhorns: Forward Timmy Allen missed his second consecutive game in Friday’s 66-60 Big 12 semifinal win over TCU and is not expected to play today. Jabari Rice will likely start his third consecutive game in place of Allen … Marcus Carr has nine of Texas’ 22 steals in the Longhorns’ first two games at the Big 12 tournament. … Texas is playing in its eighth Big 12 tournament finals and is seeking its second tournament title. The Longhorns beat Oklahoma State two years ago in the finals.

About the Jayhawks: Jalen Wilson, the Big 12’s unanimous player of the year, scored 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Jayhawks’ 71-58 win over Iowa State in Friday’s semifinals . ... Head coach Bill Self has yet to coach in a Big 12 tournament game while continuing his recovery from an emergency medical procedure earlier this week. He won’t coach Saturday, but Kansas officials hope he can return to the bench for the NCAA Tournament next week. … Kansas, the 2022 national champions, has won 16 tournament titles, including 12 in the Big 12.

— Thomas Jones

