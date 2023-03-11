Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death

Image Credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

It might not have been her birthday, but Khloe Kardashian sure looked like the center of attention at her besties, twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s, 40th birthday bash on Friday in West Hollywood. The Good American designer, 38, absolutely stunned as she arrived in a silver metallic mini dress that matched with her heels, handbag and even her choker! Alongside her sister, Kylie Jenner, whose own outfit left little to the imagination, Khloe stole the spotlight while celebrating her friends at The Nice Guy.

Khleo Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at Haqq sisters’ birthday in March 2023. (ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

However, the big birthday surprise seemed to occur when Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, showed up to the soiree, looking ready to party in his all-black, all-leather ensemble. While the NBA star and Khloe didn’t arrive together, they were sure to bump into each other at the celeb hotspot.

And a run-in shouldn’t have been too awkward, as it’s been reported Khloe has been “supporting” Tristan as he continues to mourn his mother, Andrea, two months after she passed away from a sudden heart attack. Khloe and her family “have been sending flowers, keeping them engaged, and making sure they know they are loved and supported,” according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet’s insider said that Khloe, who shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy with Tristan, “has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss. She has acted as an amazing support system.”

As fans know, Khloe and Tristan have a complicated history. The pair have had an on-again/off-again relationship since first linking up in 2016. With a few scandals and Tristan fathering another child with a different woman right before they welcomed their son, it’s incredibly inspiring and heartwarming to see them come together at this moment.

Kylie Jenner also enjoyed the birthday bash in Hollywood. (BACKGRID)

However, it appears a romantic reunion is not on the table as this time. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in January that “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this.”

The fun soiree at the celeb hotspot also comes a day after Khloe and Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, looked just as gorgeous as them in her cameo for Meghan Trainor’s new music video, “Mother.” The retro clip had Kris looking like a billion bucks in her Old Hollywood glamour gown as she lip-synced and danced to the doo-wop inspired track. After Meghan posted the video to her Instagram, Khloe commented, “Stop it I’m f—ing screaming! I am f—ing screaming! Oh my God thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters.”