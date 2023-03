411mania.com

WWE News: Jimmie Allen to Perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at WrestleMania 39 Sunday, Johnny Knoxville Turns 52 By Jeffrey Harris, 3 days ago

By Jeffrey Harris, 3 days ago

– As previously reported, Becky G will be performing “America the Beautiful” at WrestleMania 39: Night 1. WWE has now confirmed that Jimmie Allen will ...