Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

CFD, Red Cross install specialized smoke detectors for deaf residents in Chatham

By CBS Chicago Team,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtHin_0lFaDavo00

Red Cross & CFD hand out smoke alarms & bed shakers 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The American Red Cross and Chicago Fire Department were out in the Chatham neighborhood on Saturday, giving special smoke alarms to members of the deaf community.

People who are deaf are often more vulnerable to fires, because it can be difficult for them to hear traditional smoke alarms.

One solution: devices called "bed shakers."

The specialized alarms use a strobe light and vibrating pad to wake someone up.

They're activated when a traditional smoke alarm sounds.

The Red Cross and community partners gave out hundreds of the bed shakers on Saturday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Repairs continue under viaduct near Guaranteed Rate Field
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Little Village Discount Mall vendors planning caravan to pause construction, eviction
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
CTA says ground fault is to blame for outage that stalled Brown Line train for hours
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Niles police to begin Walk and Talk initiative this spring
Niles, IL16 hours ago
Vehicle struck by Metra BNSF train near Berwyn
Berwyn, IL8 hours ago
City Council approves using cameras to catch drivers who block bike and bus lanes downtown
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Community rallies for Joey Burdi, 3-year-old west suburban boy suffering from rare cancer
Bloomingdale, IL1 day ago
Police warn of spree of Kia, Hyundai thefts in Bronzeville
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
$150 million Kennedy Expressway construction project begins Monday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
City of Aurora honors girl, 9, who called 911 and likely saved mom's life
Aurora, IL2 days ago
City of Harvey receives over $2 million in federal funding towards infrastructure
Harvey, IL1 day ago
2 hospitalized after shooting in Englewood
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Efforts to stop smoking on the CTA highlights challenges to policing public transit
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2 men in custody after string of armed robberies, crash in Hyde Park
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Trauma sensitive yoga at Woodlawn's Blue Lotus
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Lanes of I-55 bridge over Route 53 reopen after pothole repairs
Bolingbrook, IL1 day ago
Hawk found after going missing, having habitat vandalized
Riverwoods, IL1 day ago
Parents, teachers say Elmwood Park High School 'dropped the ball' when student brought gun
Elmwood Park, IL1 day ago
2 teens shot while on walkway in Chatham
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Video shows 9-year-old boy with autism being humiliated, apparently tied up on school bus
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
5 people in custody after pepper spray used during attempted robbery on CTA Red Line train
Chicago, IL1 day ago
St. Baldrick's fundraisers return to Chicago area
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Burglars break into liquor stores in Avondale, Belmont Cragin
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Illinois State Police respond to reported shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD seek to identify suspect who robbed passenger at CTA Blue Line stop
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Rideshare driver shot while picking up passengers in Humboldt Park
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Chicago shooting: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Chatham
Chicago, IL1 day ago
St. Laurence High School prioritizing mental health with week of activities
Burbank, IL2 days ago
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the low 50s return
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Elmwood Park students stage walk out, protesting school's response to 'potential threat'
Elmwood Park, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy