CFD, Red Cross install specialized smoke detectors for deaf residents in Chatham

Red Cross & CFD hand out smoke alarms & bed shakers 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The American Red Cross and Chicago Fire Department were out in the Chatham neighborhood on Saturday, giving special smoke alarms to members of the deaf community.

People who are deaf are often more vulnerable to fires, because it can be difficult for them to hear traditional smoke alarms.

One solution: devices called "bed shakers."

The specialized alarms use a strobe light and vibrating pad to wake someone up.

They're activated when a traditional smoke alarm sounds.

The Red Cross and community partners gave out hundreds of the bed shakers on Saturday.