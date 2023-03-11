Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State’s win over Michigan State gives UNC a quad 1 win

By Zack Pearson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsEUG_0lFaDZzx00

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter Selection Sunday not expecting to hear their names called for the NCAA Tournament. But there might be a VERY and I emphasize VERY, slim chance they do.

Ohio State has put together an impressive run in the Big Ten Tournament so far, winning three games in three days, including beating Iowa and Michigan State. In the process, it may have helped UNC.

With the wins, Ohio State has moved up in the NET rankings on Saturday ahead of its matchup against Purdue in the semifinals. It is ranked No. 48 in the NET rankings, giving North Carolina its second quad 1 win of the season.

That’s more than NC State, and tied with Utah State both teams that mock brackets have in the field of 68.

So does UNC have a chance? As long as Ohio State doesn’t get blown out by Purdue and doesn’t fall past the 50 line, the Tar Heels will enter Selection Sunday with two quad 1 wins and maybe, just maybe a chance to sneak into the dance.

It’s all up to the committee….

