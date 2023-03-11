2023 St. Patrick's Day events in Reno, Sparks and Northern Nevada

Send additional St. Patrick's Day event listings to Brett McGinness at bmcginness@rgj.com .

The best cities to visit for St. Patrick's Day include Boston, Chicago, New York City ... and Reno. The Biggest Little City ranked sixth on WalletHub's "Best Places to Go for St. Patrick's Day" list, trailing just behind cities with some of America's biggest and oldest celebrations for the Irish holiday.

How are we celebrating in 2023? Here's a rundown of events in the region.

Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry and St. Patrick's Day Parade in Virginia City

Saturday, Mar. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ☘ C Street, Virginia City

Feeling adventurous? Virginia City is starting off St. Patrick's week with a festival of "land oysters" — aka bull testicles — which will be "fried, pounded, peeled, poached, grilled, smoked, sautéed and braised" in a head-to-head chef competition.

There's also Irish music, a costume contest, a bar crawl, a parade from 12 to 1 — and yes, non-land-oyster food options are available.

For details, visit visitvirginiacitynv.com .

Reno Leprechaun Crawl

Saturday, Mar. 11, starting at 8 p.m. ☘ downtown Reno

The latest edition of the downtown Reno bar crawls is Saturday night, with 20 bars participating in the Leprechaun Crawl. Crawl Cups, which waive cover charges and provide access to each venue's drink specials, can be purchased for $10.

Silver Legacy and Circus Circus are offering discounted room rates for crawlers.

For details, visit crawlreno.com .

'The Irish are Coming' with comedian Kevin Farley at The Theatre

Thursday, Mar. 16, 7:30 p.m. ☘ 505 Keystone Ave., Reno

Second City alum Kevin Farley, star of "Paranormal Movie" and MTV's "2ge+her" brings his stand-up comedy routine to south Reno with a trio of performances over St. Patrick's Day weekend, including this kickoff performance Thursday night at The Theatre.

Comedian Jen Murphy hosts. Guest comics Kelly Shanley, Wes Alexander, Matt Owens and Lucas Gorelick round out the show.

Tickets are $28-40. For details, call 775-322-5233 or visit renotahoecomedy.com .

St. Patrick's Day celebration at Ceol Irish Pub

Friday, Mar. 17, starting at 11 a.m. ☘ 410 California Ave., Reno

Ceol, which is billing itself as the region's "official St. Patrick's Day headquarters," is celebrating with traditional Irish music starting at noon, with the Blarney Band taking the stage at 6 p.m. Attendees can enter to win prizes including a Jameson-branded snowboard, a Guinness-branded mirror or a Guinness Irish beer party for up to 20 friends.

For details, visit ceolirishpub.com or call 775-737-9373.

St. Patrick's Day Party and Irish beer release at The Brewer's Cabinet

Friday, Mar. 17, starting at 11 a.m. ☘ 475 S. Arlington Ave., Reno

The Brewer's Cabinet will release a new lager, Irish Curse, to coincide with St. Patrick's Day festivities at the Reno bar and restaurant. To pair with the new brew, Brewer's Cabinet will serve Irish stout stew, shepherd's pie and smoked corned beef and cabbage on March 17.

For details, visit thebrewerscabinet.com or call 775-348-7481.

Reno Riverwalk District St. Patrick's Day Wine Walk

Saturday, Mar. 17, 2-5 p.m. ☘ Riverwalk District, downtown Reno

The third Saturday of every month the Reno Riverwalk District hosts a Wine Walk, where the 21-plus crowd can tour the neighborhood and visit more than 20 merchants to sample wines. Bracelets can be purchased at any participating location, and include a commemorative wine glass. This month's Wine Walk takes on a St. Patrick's Day theme; festive wear is always encouraged.

Bracelets are $30. For details, visit renoriver.org .

St. Baldrick's Shave for the Brave at the Reno Ballroom

Friday, Mar. 17, 5:30-8 p.m. ☘ 401 N. Center St., Reno

Get a close shave on St. Patrick's Day to help raise funds for Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation. Participants collect pledges from friends and family members to get their heads shaved by certified cosmetologists at the March 17 event. Organizers have a goal to raise $150,000 at this year's event.

For details and to register, visit stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/45/2023 .

'The Irish are Coming' with comedian Kevin Farley at South 40

Friday, Mar. 17, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. ☘ 1445 S. Meadows Pkwy., Reno

Second City alum Kevin Farley, star of "Paranormal Movie" and MTV's "2ge+her" brings his stand-up comedy routine to south Reno with a trio of performances over St. Patrick's Day weekend, including a pair of shows on Friday night at South 40. Comedian Jen Murphy hosts. Guest comics Pete Fena, Wes Alexander, Matt Owens and Lucas Gorelick round out the 6 p.m. show; Sammy Solorio, Blake Hoffman, Luke Demus and Eric Chavez will appear at the 9 p.m. performance.

Tickets are $28-40. For details, call 775-322-5233 or visit renotahoecomedy.com .

St. Patrick's Day Party at Reno Public Market

Friday, Mar. 17, 6-11 p.m. ☘ 299 E. Plumb Ln., Reno

Food, drinks and Irish music will be on hand at Reno Public Market's all-ages St. Patrick's Day celebration. The Connor Party will perform at Reno Public Market's Live at Faye's stage from 7 to 11 p.m.; there's also kids' craft stations and Irish-inspired food specials. Plus, the Irish Drink Walk on the mezzanine level will include whiskey, beer and cocktail tastings.

Admission is free; tickets for the Irish Drink Walk are $20. For details, visit renopublicmarket.com .

St. Barles' Day at South Lake Brewing Company

Saturday, Mar. 18, starting at 12 p.m. ☘ 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Brewing is celebrating the 10th birthday of its official "brew dog" Barley with a pet-friendly party and fundraiser for Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Leashed pets are welcome. Festivities include raffles, a pet costume contest and live music by Aaron Gorton from 3 to 6 p.m.

For details, visit southlakebeer.com .

Luck of the Irish Mystery Train on the V&T Railroad

Saturday, Mar. 18, 6 p.m. ☘ 165 F St., Virginia City

Ride aboard one of the V&T Railroad's authentic Victorian passenger cars to Gold Hill and back while enjoying Irish-themed snacks and whiskey, Irish beer or white wine. The Fun Time Theater Company will present a mystery for passengers to solve during the journey, with prizes for the best and worst guesses. The train departs the V&T Depot at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $56. For details, visit virginiatruckee.com .

Flogging Molly at Grand Sierra Resort

Sunday, Mar. 19, 8 p.m. ☘ 2500 E. 2nd St., Reno

A frequent visitor to Reno, this Los Angeles band features punk vets and merges that style with traditional Irish music. The band released their first album in five years, “Anthem,” in September. Melodic punks Anti Flag and UK folk-punk band Skinny Lister open things up. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre.

Tickets are $40-$80. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com .

Mark Earnest contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: 2023 St. Patrick's Day events in Reno, Sparks and Northern Nevada