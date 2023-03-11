"He's lucky his punching is about as accurate as his free-throw shooting" - When Shaquille O'Neal tried to beat Brad Miller up

It’s hard to imagine what could’ve happened had Shaq landed that devastating overhand right on Miller

Shaquille O'Neal, Brad Miller © Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Needless to say, almost every NBA player was well aware that ticking Shaquille O'Neal off in any way was the last thing they would want to do. Apparently, then-Chicago Bulls center Brad Miller did not get the memo. So, during an intense regular-season game in January of 2002, Miller boldly played physical basketball against O'Neal to the point where the big fella lost it.

All hell broke loose and the next thing we saw was Miller on the ground and Shaq missing him with his deadly overhand blow. It was actually great that the Big Diesel was a terrible boxer because had the punch landed on Miller's face, there's no telling what the NBA could've done.

"He's lucky his punching is about as accurate as his free-throw shooting because if he had connected, he'd be looking at a long, dry spell and his three-peat, not to mention that coveted, post-basketball career in law enforcement, might be in serious jeopardy," ESPN's Peter May wrote in his special piece about the incident.

It should've been prevented

Looking back at it, it's kind of hard to figure out at what point O'Neal started getting annoyed by Miller. What was clear was that Miller and then- Bulls bruiser Charles Oakley did everything they could to stop Shaq from scoring during one play in the fourth quarter. Normally, Shaq didn't mind getting hacked or hugged by his defenders for obvious reasons. But maybe O'Neal felt like Miller took it a bit too far on that one.

For then-Lakers head coach Phil Jackson , who did not miss a beat during that game, there was already a fight brewing, and out of all people inside the arena, the officials should've known better, especially when we're talking about a 7-foot-1, 350-pound mammoth.

"I hold these officials responsible for not controlling the game earlier," Jackson argued. "What the league does not want to see is Shaq explode and break somebody's face up."

Shaq looks back at it

Regardless of what led to the physical altercation, the NBA did what needed to be done. Shaq was fined $15,000 and also slapped with a three-game suspension. On the other hand, Miller was suspended for one game, while Oakley was suspended for two games, one for the flagrant foul and another for accumulating too many flagrant-foul points.

Last year, Shaq reflected on the incident and came clean about what he truly intended to do at that exact moment on the Big Podcast with Shaq .

"I didn't wanna hit him on the back, but as soon as he turns to the side, I wanted to bust his eardrums up that's all. I wanted him to hear f****** tweety birds for the rest of his life," O'Neal revealed.