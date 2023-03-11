Fatal crash kills 1 in Davidson County, troopers say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that the crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Hampton Road.

Investigators say that a single vehicle ran off Hampton Road and struck a tree. The deceased victim was the only occupant at the time of the crash.

There is no word as to what caused the crash at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

