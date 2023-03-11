A teen crashes her car into Kacey’s Seafood in Sarasota, hits two people dining outside

Two diners outside a Sarasota seafood restaurant were seriously injured on Friday after a teenager crashed her car into the building, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday.

The crash happened at 3:32 p.m. on Friday at Kacey’s Seafood & More, 4904 Fruitville Rd. in Sarasota.

According to the release, a 16-year-old girl was driving in the parking area outside the restaurant when she lost control of her vehicle, crashed into the restaurant and hit two Norcross, Minnesota, residents who were having dinner.

The 64-year-old man and 65-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver was arrested for driving without a license resulting in serious injuries, and booked into the Sarasota County Jail, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This photo was taken from the inside of Kacey’s Seafood & More Restaurant in Sarasota after a teenage driver drove into the restaurant and hit two diners on Friday, March 10, 2023. Florida Highway Patrol

Kacey’s Seafood temporarily closed

Following the crash, Kacey’s Seafood & More’s Fruitville Road location has temporarily closed, according to their website.

While the restaurant cleans up and makes repairs to their damaged dining rooms, they will not offer in-person dining or accept take-out orders.

The Kacey’s restaurant at 7602 Lockwood Ridge Rd., on the corner of Lockwood Ridge and Tallevast in Sarasota, is open.