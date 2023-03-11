Open in App
Sarasota, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Bradenton Herald

A teen crashes her car into Kacey’s Seafood in Sarasota, hits two people dining outside

By Robyn Murrell,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nrm5U_0lFZxz2M00

Two diners outside a Sarasota seafood restaurant were seriously injured on Friday after a teenager crashed her car into the building, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday.

The crash happened at 3:32 p.m. on Friday at Kacey’s Seafood & More, 4904 Fruitville Rd. in Sarasota.

According to the release, a 16-year-old girl was driving in the parking area outside the restaurant when she lost control of her vehicle, crashed into the restaurant and hit two Norcross, Minnesota, residents who were having dinner.

The 64-year-old man and 65-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver was arrested for driving without a license resulting in serious injuries, and booked into the Sarasota County Jail, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gta5H_0lFZxz2M00
This photo was taken from the inside of Kacey’s Seafood & More Restaurant in Sarasota after a teenage driver drove into the restaurant and hit two diners on Friday, March 10, 2023. Florida Highway Patrol

Kacey’s Seafood temporarily closed

Following the crash, Kacey’s Seafood & More’s Fruitville Road location has temporarily closed, according to their website.

While the restaurant cleans up and makes repairs to their damaged dining rooms, they will not offer in-person dining or accept take-out orders.

The Kacey’s restaurant at 7602 Lockwood Ridge Rd., on the corner of Lockwood Ridge and Tallevast in Sarasota, is open.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 killed in shooting at Surf Style in Clearwater; 3 people of interest wanted
Clearwater, FL12 hours ago
Kacey’s Seafood & More is rebuilding after crash
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Bradenton man found guilty of using 16-year-old girl to lure man into robbery, shooting
Bradenton, FL21 hours ago
15 businesses violated underage alcohol rules during spring break, Manatee sheriff says
Bradenton, FL19 hours ago
'They weren't worth 5 seconds': Family fights for charges to be filed after serious motorcycle crash
Tampa, FL1 day ago
22-Year-Old Lakeland Woman Dies In Pinellas County Crash When Ejected From SUV
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Tampa police looking for thieves who targeted Publix shoppers
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
Unlicensed teen crashes car into Sarasota restaurant, injures two
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
'Tragic weekend:' Florida man accused of shooting, killing friend during fishing trip
Ruskin, FL1 day ago
Sheriff: 16-year-old arrested after stabbing siblings
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Boy Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Scooter’s Coffee targets late 2023 opening in Bradenton
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Multiple departments fight Bradenton Beach fire
Bradenton Beach, FL1 day ago
Watch: North Port Police nab burglary suspect
North Port, FL1 day ago
VIDEO: Pizza delivery driver helps 90-year-old woman after fall at South Tampa home
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Suspect who shot Pinellas County deputy 3 times identified, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Love and acceptance outshine fear during Manatee Pride Festival at Bradenton Riverwalk
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Man arrested after vandalizing St. Pete gay bar with homophobic slur, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL17 hours ago
Polk City Man Arrested At Church For Fatal Shooting, Sheriff Grady Judd Was Guest Speaker
Polk City, FL21 hours ago
City of Sarasota working to remove dead fish, other marine debris
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
6 restaurants around Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Ellenton get poor health inspections
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Tractor-trailer crashes into concrete wall, causes roadblock on I-275
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Crash causes semi to jackknife, hit another car, causing major slow down along I-275 in downtown Tampa
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Sarasota Bradenton airport smashes another record with almost 400K travelers in February
Bradenton, FL22 hours ago
Man randomly shot in the neck with paintball gun in Port Charlotte
Port Charlotte, FL2 days ago
Sheriff: Polk County deputy found murder suspect at church, prayed with him before arrest
Polk City, FL19 hours ago
Man Arrested In Polk County For Deadly Ruskin Shooting
Ruskin, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy