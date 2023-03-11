Alpena County woman turns $30 Michigan Lottery prize into $6 million

An Alpena County woman was shocked when she turned a $30 win on a Michigan Lottery ticket into $6 million.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was cashing in a $30 winning ticket at Perch's IGA Foodstore, located at 1025 US Highway 23 North in Alpena, when she decided to use the money toward a $6,000,000 Jackpot instant ticket that costs $50.

"I scratched the barcode right away and scanned it on the Lottery machine." she told the Michigan Lottery. "I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I scratched the ticket to see what I’d won. When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, my eyes got big, and I stood there in shock. I took the ticket home to have my husband look it over and confirm what I was seeing. We called our family and friends right after to tell them the exciting news!"

She said she had been playing the instant game "here and there."

She opted to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

She plans the use the money to complete home improvements and invest the rest.