Bring Me The News

3 'old guys' from MN documenting 4,000-mile snowmobile journey to Alaska

By BringMeTheNews,

3 days ago

The trio embarked on their trip on Monday from Grand Rapids.

Three Minnesota men are documenting their 4,000-mile journey as they ride snowmobiles from northern Minnesota to Alaska.

Rob Hallstrom, Rex Hibbert and Paul Dick, who call themselves the “3 Old Guys,” embarked on the trip on Monday from Grand Rapids. The trio will ride 800x Arctic Cat Norsemen snowmobiles on their trip, which ends in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The men are documenting their journey on their Facebook page, which has amassed around 17,000 followers.

The trip started with the trio traveling north through Minnesota before making their way west across Manitoba. A recent update from the page stated that the three were leaving Manitoba and heading northwest toward Sandy Bay in Saskatchewan.

They can travel up to 300 miles per day depending on the trail conditions.

In their most recent post, the three documented a challenge along the way. After a piece of pine tree fell into Hallstrom’s exhaust pipe, causing a small fire, the men were forced to travel back to a town near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border for repairs.

In total, the journey is expected to take around a month. In 2019, the men traveled to Hudson Bay in Manitoba and back, a journey that was documented by the Grand Forks Herald .

