Attleboro, MA
WPRI 12 News

Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone sworn in to office

By Carl Sisson,

3 days ago

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The new mayor of Attleboro was sworn in to office Saturday morning at City Hall.

Mayor Cathleen DeSimone, 56, officially takes the reins of the city government on Monday.

She beat out acting Mayor James Dilisio during a special election last week.

Dilisio had been serving as acting mayor since former Mayor Paul Heroux became Bristol County Sheriff.

