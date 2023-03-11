Open in App
Cam Reddish talks 'politics,' 'favoritism' during Knicks tenure

By Ryan Chichester,

3 days ago

Cam Reddish has already logged 10 starts with the Trail Blazers, more than the eight he had with the Knicks before being traded last month.

In 12 games with Portland, Reddish is averaging 30.8 minutes per game, getting the playing time he wanted with Tom Thibodeau and New York, but never got the consistent playing time he felt he deserved.

Now, as he settles in to his new home, Reddish told Stefan Bondy of the Daily News that his exile to the Knicks bench before the trade didn’t have to do with his ability.

“It had nothing to do with basketball,” Reddish told Bondy . “It was all the politics, all the favoritism. S--t like that. That’s why I wasn’t too worried about it.”

In Portland, Reddish says he feels freer, like he isn’t always on the cusp of being sent back to the bench after a mistake, which he seems to have felt when he was with the Knicks.

“I can shoot a shot, and in New York, I feel like I had to make it,” Reddish said. “I know I’m not the only person that felt like that. I was putting too much pressure on myself. Now I can relax and play my game. You’re going to see it. The more I’m on the court, the more I’m going to grow and play. I’m happy.”

As for what Reddish left behind, he doesn’t seem to have much of a relationship with Thibodeau, nor did he seem to when he was in New York.

“I never really talk to Thibs like that. I don’t know,” Reddish told Bondy . “And I don’t really care. I’m here now. I’m trying to put that in the past. Those were lower times in my career, so it’s whatever.”

