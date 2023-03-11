Khloe Kardashian says 'she turned to the gym' and became 'obsessive' over her weight amid her divorce from Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian discussed her relationship with her body in an interview with InStyle. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian spoke about her relationship with her body in an interview with InStyle.

Kardashian said she became "obsessive" about her weight amid her divorce from Lamar Odom.

She said the mental benefits of exercise outweighed the "aesthetic" benefits.

Khloe Kardashian reflected on how her divorce from Lamar Odom inspired her health lifestyle, saying she "turned to the gym" as their marriage faltered.

Kardashian, 38, shared details in an interview with InStyle published Friday while discussing her health journey. She told InStyle that the journey began around December 2013 when she filed for divorce from Odom , a former NBA star who she married in September 2009 after dating for one month .

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom tied the knot in September 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kardashian told InStyle she became "obsessive" with her weight at the time.

"When I first started [working out], I cared so much. Maybe [it's] just being younger. I think you care about the scale," Kardashian said. "The scale Fs with you. I don't even look at a scale anymore. I think it's really unhealthy. I haven't in years. They're just numbers."

Later in the interview, Kardashian said she "turned to the gym" amid her divorce while discussing the mental health benefits of exercise.

"The reason why I turned to the gym was actually through my divorce. I didn't really know what to do," she told InStyle. "Of course, in the beginning you [have to] get over that hump of it being really hard and something so new for you. But I felt so accomplished."

Kardashian added that she's "sort of a control freak, but in life we can't control everything."

"But the gym, what I put in it, I know I'm going to get out of it. And being a control freak — I'm proud of it — I love that I have that control," Kardashian told the outlet. "And then just the release. If I'm having a really bad day, I go to the gym. I might not want to go to the gym, but I go and right when I'm done, I feel so much lighter. I've never regretted going to a workout. I've always regretted missing them or pushing the snooze button."

According to People , the pair finalized their divorce in July 2015, but Kardashian called off the proceedings that October after Odom was found unconscious inside a Las Vegas brothel due to a drug overdose. Kardashian supported Odom while he recovered but later filed for divorce again in May 2016. The divorce was finalized that December, People reported.

Odom has voiced regret over his behavior towards Kardashian several times following the divorce, including in his May 2019 memoir, " Darkness to Light: A Memoir ." Kardashian later dated and had two children with NBA player Tristan Thompson , but eventually separated following his infidelity.