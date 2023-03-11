Saturday morning fire damages 5 Odessa homes, displacing 16 residents

Five Odessa homes were heavily damaged by a wind-driven fire early Saturday, leaving 16 residents homeless.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Corbit Drive in the Cantwell Ridge neighborhood.

When Odessa Fire Company firefighters arrived at the scene flames had engulfed one two-story house, said Michael Chionchio, assistant state fire marshal. Strong winds apparently spread the fire to neighboring houses.

The fire caused more than $1 million in damages. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

