Open in App
Odessa, DE
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Saturday morning fire damages 5 Odessa homes, displacing 16 residents

By Cameron Goodnight, Delaware News Journal,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tASFp_0lFZporH00

Five Odessa homes were heavily damaged by a wind-driven fire early Saturday, leaving 16 residents homeless.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Corbit Drive in the Cantwell Ridge neighborhood.

When Odessa Fire Company firefighters arrived at the scene flames had engulfed one two-story house, said Michael Chionchio, assistant state fire marshal. Strong winds apparently spread the fire to neighboring houses.

The fire caused more than $1 million in damages. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Have a tip or story idea? Contact local reporter Cameron Goodnight at cgoodnight@delawareonline.com, or by calling or texting 302-324-2208. Follow him on Twitter at @CamGoodnight.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Odessa, DE newsLocal Odessa, DE
Fire causes $1 million in damage to 5 Odessa-area homes
Odessa, DE3 days ago
Officials: 16 people seek shelter after large New Castle County fire damages 5 homes
Odessa, DE3 days ago
3-alarm fire causes $1 million in damages in Odessa, Delaware
Odessa, DE3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gas station fire in Woodlawn sends one person to the hospital Sunday morning
Woodlawn, MD2 days ago
Worker Dies At The Port Of Wilmington On Saturday
Wilmington, DE22 hours ago
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in South Baltimore
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Five Homes Damaged in Delaware Fire
Odessa, DE4 days ago
Delco Driver Who Stopped To Help At Accident Scene Hit By Passing Car: Police
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Driver Killed West Of Dover Friday Night
Dover, DE3 days ago
1 dead, 2 injured in Northern Liberties triple shooting
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Police Are on the Lookout for a Tip Jar Thief in Milford
Milford, DE16 hours ago
2 sought after man's body found along Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Camden, New Jersey home
Camden, NJ5 days ago
Body found shot in vacant lot in North Philadelphia, police say
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Coatesville ambulance service downgrades life-saving services: 'Where are people going to get help?'
Coatesville, PA1 day ago
Concordville Inn Demolition OK’d, but Some History Must Remain
Concordville, PA17 hours ago
Driver killed after hitting cars, poles in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
New Vessels May be Added to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Fleet
Lewes, DE1 day ago
Caught on video: Group of drivers cause chaos in Philly's Spring Garden neighborhood
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Two Men Arrested for Armed Robbery in Laurel
Laurel, DE2 days ago
NEXT Weather: Winter storm warning, whole lot of wind
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Over 100 Mile Rideshare Ride Ends With Armed Robbery Charges
Laurel, DE3 days ago
Officer Facing Long Recovery, Suspect In South Jersey Police Shooting ID'd
Deptford Township, NJ2 days ago
Driver Dead in Delaware Crash
Hartly, DE3 days ago
Troopers Arrest Man on Gun Charges Following Seaford Traffic Stop
Seaford, DE2 days ago
New restaurant provides unique communal dining in Milford, push to expand downtown offerings
Milford, DE2 days ago
Lewes exploring Sussex Drive and George H.P. Smith Park connection
Lewes, DE3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy