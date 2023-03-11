Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Bengals should attempt to swipe P Tommy Townsend from Chiefs

By Chris Roling,

5 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear there will be a punter competition this summer.

Conventional wisdom suggested the team would sign a veteran or draft a rookie to compete with Drue Chrisman.

What about swiping Tommy Townsend from the Kansas City Chiefs?

Those Chiefs just made the interesting decision to offer Townsend the low tender as a restricted free agent, meaning they wouldn’t get any compensation if another team signs Townsend to an offer sheet.

The Chiefs do have the right of first refusal and can match offers made to Townsend, but it’s a little strange to see an All-Pro, Pro Bowl punter who was a team captain given this offer sheet.

Given Townsend’s accolades, it would almost be a no-brainer of an upgrade for the Bengals and take a big need off the board. It would cost more than they might prefer, but Chrisman’s hangtime issues as the starter and the rough showing in the AFC title game would likely have fans agreeing with the idea.

Plus, it would take away a weapon from a rival, something the Bengals did before the AFC title game, too.

