Cincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins' vague tweet has Bengals fans talking

By Chris Roling,

5 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins might be the most interesting detail surrounding the team right now, which is saying something right before free agency.

Higgins, though, has plenty of interesting things going on around him. There was, for example, the saga of a jellyfish tank that he went through very publicly.

There’s the expected jersey number change he’s been wanting to do.

Oh, and the fact he’s eligible for an extension right now.

Late this week, Higgins posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter that had Bengals fans speculating it was about one of the above, if not more than one.

While it’s probably a nod to the jersey number change to No. 5 (reports about an extension would have broke by now…right?), the reactions to the tweet were funny:

