Kelly Clarkson Wows Fans With An Off-The-Shoulder Black Dress For Latest Season Of 'The Voice'

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Kelly Clarkson is making up for the fact that she missed The Voice last season, as she is back and better than ever – especially as far as her wardrobe is concerned! The 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer pulled out all the stops for the Season 23 premiere of The Voice , and even teased her fans with some pictures and videos of what to expect from the new season on Instagram on March 7th and March 8th. She certainly succeeded in whetting everyone’s appetites for what’s to come!

READ MORE: We’re Still Not Over The Sparkling, Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Low Cut Off-The-Shoulder Dress On ‘The Voice’

Kelly captioned one March 7th Instagram post: “I’m SO excited to be back in the big red chair! @NBCTheVoice premieres TONIGHT on @NBC! #TheVoice #TeamKelly.” She can be seen sitting in the famous red swivel chair wearing a chic, seductive black off-the-shoulder dress, complete with long sleeves, gold buttons on the front and sleeves, and a super-daring plunging front. We love seeing Kelly in low cut pieces , and this is definitely among our favorites!

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

The "Stronger" singer wore her long blonde hair in an effortless and glamorous down do, and went for a bold pop of deep pink lipstick! She kept the rest of her accessories simple, save for some oversized silver hoop earrings. In a video Kelly posted showing off her Team Kelly jacket, her stunning green eyeshadow can also be seen, which juxtaposes perfectly with the lipstick shade.

Fan Comments

As expected, the comments section of all of her posts was full of praise, not just for how beautiful Kelly looked, but also for returning to the show! "She’s an icon, she’s a legend, she IS the moment. And she’s my coach," gushed one fan. "The Queen is back on her throne!" exclaimed another, while another said they "Boycotted last season because you weren’t there, it isn’t the same without you," followed by the hand clapping emoji. "Glad to see you back," commented another fan, followed by two fire emojis.

"You look so beautiful tonight. Your new fashion dresser is a keeper," raved another fan, followed by the heart eyes emoji. "I’m so happy you’re back! Always rooting for team Kelly! You look gorgeous," commented another, while another complimented Kelly's lipstick, writing, "Love that color lipstick on you. Beautiful." "You look amazing Kelly love the outfit," another fan said. "No comments! Lovely sexy dress, Kelly Clarkson! That's all!" exclaimed another.

When Is 'The Voice' Season 23 On?

Joining the "Piece by Piece" singer as coaches for the new season are Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton, who has stated that it will be his final season , but Kelly has essentially stolen the show so far! You can catch Kelly and the gang on The Voice on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC, or stream episodes on Peacock!