Listen: ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes with 20 Oscar Nominees

Twenty guests of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast are up for Oscars on March 12. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below.

Angela Bassett (best supporting actress, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) — podcast Cate Blanchett (best actress, Tár ) — podcast 1 and 2 Jerry Bruckheimer (best picture, Top Gun: Maverick ) — podcast Austin Butler (best actor, Elvis ) — podcast David Byrne (best original song, “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once ) — podcast Ruth E. Carter (best costume design, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) — podcast Alfonso Cuarón (best live-action short, Le Pupille ) — podcast 1 and 2 Guillermo del Toro (best animated feature, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio ) — podcast 1 and 2 Colin Farrell (best actor, The Banshees of Inisherin ) — podcast Brendan Fraser (best actor, The Whale ) — podcast Lady Gaga (best original song, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick ) — podcast 1 and 2 Stephanie Hsu (best supporting actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once ) — podcast Kazuo Ishiguro (best adapted screenplay, Living ) — podcast Martin McDonagh (best picture, best director and best original screenplay, The Banshees of Inisherin ) — podcast Ke Huy Quan (best supporting actor, Everything Everywhere All at Once ) — podcast Joshua Seftel (best documentary short, Stranger at the Gate ) — podcast Steven Spielberg (best picture/best director/best original screenplay, The Fabelmans ) — podcast Diane Warren (best original song, “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman ) — podcast 1 , 2 and 3 Michelle Williams (best actress, The Fabelmans ) — podcast Michelle Yeoh (best actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once ) — podcast

Bonus: Malala Yousafzai , executive producer of best documentary short nominee Stranger at the Gate — podcast .

