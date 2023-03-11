Open in App
Itta Bena, MS
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

College Baseball Game Ends on Egregious Strike Three Call

By Patrick Andres,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wyT3_0lFZmhiX00

New Orleans defeated Mississippi Valley State in shocking fashion Friday night.

Umpiring is often a thankless, difficult job. Sometimes, however, a call goes so awry the baseball world can't help but stop and stare.

Take what happened Friday night in New Orleans. With two outs in the top of the ninth, New Orleans led Mississippi Valley State 7–3. Left fielder Davon Mims represented the Delta Devils’ last hope.

On a 1–1 count, Mims took a low called strike he clearly didn’t appreciate. That call, however, paled in comparison to the next one.

A pitch later, the umpire wrung Mims up on a pitch that was inarguably low and away—so egregiously so that Privateers catcher Jorge Tejeda ran to calm an irate Mims down after the game ended.

The announcer on ESPN+ delivered a pitch-perfect reaction to the game’s stunning end.

“That's down,” he started before the call was made. “Oh my gosh! Wow! He got wrung up on ball two and the game is over! Oh my goodness, that is horrific!”

He added at the end, "The umpire just wanted to go home."

The call gained such traction that the Southland Conference issued a statement in the afternoon, suspending the umpire indefinitely from working its games.

The moral of the story: MLB fans don't know how good they have it.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
College baseball team piles 35 runs onto opponent after umpire controversy leads to suspension
Itta Bena, MS2 days ago
Fans were furious after a college umpire intentionally made a horrendous strikeout call as retaliation
Itta Bena, MS2 days ago
Punishment Announced for Umpire Who Made Insanely Bad Game-Ending Call
Itta Bena, MS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL19 days ago
Kansas fans react to major snub in NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Biggest NASCAR penalty in history on the way?
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Why did NCAA women's tournament selection committee stick it to Caitlin Clark and Iowa?
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Multiple SEC Schools Reportedly Not Happy With Coaching Hire
Austin, TX1 day ago
Greg Gumbel Facing Criticism For Controversial Selection Show Comments
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
A North Carolina pastor narrowly escaped death after his wife stopped doctors from prematurely harvesting his organs
Wilkesboro, NC4 days ago
Brandon Miller receives heavy heckling at SEC Tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy