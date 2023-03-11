Open in App
Tyreek Hill Enters USA Track and Field Event on Saturday

By Dan Lyons,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBYIN_0lFZme4M00

The Dolphins star has expressed Olympic ambitions.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is as fast as it gets on a football field. On Saturday, he’s set to test that straight line speed on the track.

According to FinishTiming , Hill is entered to compete in the men’s 60-meter dash in the 25–29 age group at today’s USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville. The race is scheduled to take place at 1:12 p.m. ET, per NBC Sports .

Hill has not officially announced his return to the track for the event. However, just a few days ago he did post a video of him doing some track work on Instagram , with the caption, “Poetry in motion ✌🏿 , felt good to put the spikes back on !!!”

While football has been Hill’s professional focus, he has a history as a top-level track star. He qualified for the Olympic Trials in 2012, and could have conceivably made the 2012 Olympic team, but did not race in the trials.

In 2020, he said his goal was to qualify for the Olympics, before that year’s Tokyo Games were postponed to the following year due to COVID-19. Hill did not wind up racing to attempt to qualify for the games.

The 2012 USA Today track and field All-American and Track and Field News High School athlete of the year last raced in 2014 .

