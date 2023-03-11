Open in App
Santa Clara, CA
See more from this location?
Paso Robles Daily News

Local congressman comments on failure of Silicon Valley Bank

By News Staff,

6 days ago

$200 billion bank failure is second largest in US history

Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, was closed Friday by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver. To protect insured depositors, the FDIC created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB). At the time of closing, the FDIC as receiver immediately transferred to the DINB all insured deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.

All insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, according to a news release from the FDIC. The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week. Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. As the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGsIW_0lFZmIqU00
Congressman Jimmy Panetta

Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D), who represents Paso Robles and Monterey areas, released the following statement regarding the closure of the bank:

“I am extremely concerned by the sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank and its impact on the technology entrepreneurs, innovators, and most importantly, workers, in my community. I am hopeful that a sale can be arranged to keep all depositors whole, but in the meantime, the FDIC must ensure that it provides clear updates to customers, both insured and uninsured, and do whatever it can to protect uninsured depositors from losses that could impact workers. Additionally, we must determine what caused the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and how we can prevent future collapses.”

Silicon Valley Bank had 17 branches in California and Massachusetts. The main office and all branches of Silicon Valley Bank will reopen on Monday, March 13, 2023. The DINB will maintain Silicon Valley Bank’s normal business hours. Banking activities will resume no later than Monday, March 13, including online banking and other services. Silicon Valley Bank’s official checks will continue to clear. Under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, the FDIC may create a DINB to ensure that customers have continued access to their insured funds.

As of December 31, 2022, Silicon Valley Bank had approximately $209.0 billion in total assets and about $175.4 billion in total deposits. At the time of closing, the amount of deposits in excess of the insurance limits was undetermined. The amount of uninsured deposits will be determined once the FDIC obtains additional information from the bank and customers.

Customers with accounts in excess of $250,000 should contact the FDIC toll–free at 1-866-799-0959.

The FDIC as receiver will retain all the assets from Silicon Valley Bank for later disposition. Loan customers should continue to make their payments as usual.

The failure of the bank is the second largest in US history, following the collapse of Washington Mutual Bank in 2008.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
2 Bay Area cities named the ‘happiest' in America: study
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Photos: See damage from the levee breach that flooded Monterey County town
Watsonville, CA2 days ago
Rodents shut down food sales at Northern CA Walgreens
Mill Valley, CA8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Closing Drug Markets Citywide
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Report: Storm damage halts Amtrak service to Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA23 hours ago
Vendors abandon popular San Francisco farmers market as drug addicts overtake streets
San Francisco, CA9 days ago
Winning Lottery Tickets Worth $2 Million Each Sold in Oakland and San Jose
San Jose, CA6 days ago
Nick the Greek’s Co-Founder is Debuting a Breakfast Joint in Morgan Hill
Morgan Hill, CA4 days ago
Flood Coverage: New evacuation warnings issued for Santa Cruz, Monterey counties
Santa Cruz, CA3 days ago
Evacuation orders in place along Salinas River
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Criminal activity reported in Pajaro as flood waters recede
Pajaro, CA4 days ago
Floods Force Road Closures Across Bay Area; Ducks Were Swimming On I-580 In Oakland
Oakland, CA6 days ago
Caltrans Evening Update, 3/11/23
Santa Barbara, CA5 days ago
No active threat at Saratoga's West Valley College after report of armed intruder, authorities say
Saratoga, CA3 days ago
UC Berkeley custodian charged with fatal stabbing in Oakland
Oakland, CA6 days ago
Videos show how atmospheric river has impacted the Central Coast of California
Watsonville, CA3 days ago
Flooding shuts down streets in Watsonville
Watsonville, CA6 days ago
Damage to key PG&E transmission lines in Monterey to blame for massive power outage; some power could return by Friday night.
Monterey, CA6 days ago
Teen rescued from alleged human trafficker in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA2 days ago
Noose found hanging outside Kaiser Permanente office
Gilroy, CA9 days ago
Partially-paralyzed man at Oakland care facility shot dead in room
Oakland, CA3 days ago
DNA used to identify man found dead in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
San Jose firefighters battle blaze at History Park
San Jose, CA4 days ago
North Main Street repaired in fewer than 24 hours
Soquel, CA5 days ago
Los Gatos 'Party Mom' allegedly jumped by 5 inmates in jailhouse attack
Los Gatos, CA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy