Terre Haute woman arrested for DUI after hitting bicyclist

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — A Terre Haute woman was arrested after police said she hit a man on a motorized bicycle with her car while she was driving under the influence Friday.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said the suspect is 47-year-old Emily Schwenzer. She is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in serious bodily injury.

Officers were called to the incident just before 9:40 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of S. 13th Street and Wabash Avenue. When they arrived, witnesses told the officers a man driving a motorized bicycle was heading northbound on 13th Street when he was hit by a white Dodge Charger going south.

Witnesses also told police as the Charger turned east onto Wabash, it struck the bicyclist, who was wearing numerous lights and having the right of way.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital before he was transferred to another hospital out of the area for treatment.

