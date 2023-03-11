Open in App
Terre Haute, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute woman arrested for DUI after hitting bicyclist

By Mike Smith,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXXps_0lFZlYgf00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — A Terre Haute woman was arrested after police said she hit a man on a motorized bicycle with her car while she was driving under the influence Friday.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said the suspect is 47-year-old Emily Schwenzer. She is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in serious bodily injury.

Officers were called to the incident just before 9:40 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of S. 13th Street and Wabash Avenue. When they arrived, witnesses told the officers a man driving a motorized bicycle was heading northbound on 13th Street when he was hit by a white Dodge Charger going south.

Witnesses also told police as the Charger turned east onto Wabash, it struck the bicyclist, who was wearing numerous lights and having the right of way.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital before he was transferred to another hospital out of the area for treatment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Terre Haute, IN newsLocal Terre Haute, IN
Driver arrested after bicyclist is injured
Terre Haute, IN21 hours ago
Woman jailed, man hospitalized following alleged DUI crash in Manhattan
Manhattan, KS23 hours ago
Court Docs: Online drug deal gone wrong leaves 2 juveniles shot, 1 arrested
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vincennes woman charged, accused of leading police on a two-county chase
Vincennes, IN17 hours ago
Shoplifter leads officers on pursuit, crashes at bridge
Vincennes, IN16 hours ago
ISP: Vincennes woman had child in car when arrested for DUI
Vincennes, IN1 day ago
Meth and weed: Amped up Indiana mom charged with OWI
Vincennes, IN1 day ago
Charleston man arrested for burglary, having stolen debit card
Charleston, IL1 day ago
Brazil officers request community help in locating suspect
Brazil, IN18 hours ago
Bloomington man holds people hostage, kills himself
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Daviess County Arrest Report
Washington, IN2 days ago
Martinsville man dies in single-vehicle crash
Martinsville, IN2 days ago
WGCL NEWS — Hostage Situation Ended In Suicide
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Man holds hostages before fatally shooting himself Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana
Bloomington, IN4 days ago
Missing 14-year-old found in shed in Attica; man taken into custody
Attica, IN5 days ago
Student in custody following threat to Otter Creek Middle School
Terre Haute, IN4 days ago
Water rescue in Vigo Co.
New Goshen, IN3 days ago
Bloomington Police ask the public for help in finding a suspect attempting to rob a local connivance store
Bloomington, IN6 days ago
Building material or debris? Bloomington wants order to enter owner’s property, remove “garbage”
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Second Belle Tire location coming to Vigo County
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Police investigation underway after missing Indiana girl found safe
Attica, IN6 days ago
Marshall announces City Wide Cleanup schedule
Marshall, IL18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy