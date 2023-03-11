Open in App
Leicester City vs. Chelsea, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

By FTW Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTFOc_0lFZhcPX00

Graham Potter will lead his Chelsea side to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, hoping to build on their impressive midweek Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund. The Blues overcame the German giants 2-1 on aggregate to progress to the quarterfinals of the competition, with Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud on target in the second leg.

This will be one you don’t want to miss on Saturday, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

  • When: Saturday, March 11
  • Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network, NBC Universo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Premier League Starting Lineups

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Ward; Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne; Tete, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka, Iheanacho

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Badiashile, Koulibaly, Fofana; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Mudryk, Havertz, Felix

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Leicester City (+275) vs. Chelsea (+100)

