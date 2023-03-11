Leicester City vs. Chelsea, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

Graham Potter will lead his Chelsea side to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, hoping to build on their impressive midweek Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund. The Blues overcame the German giants 2-1 on aggregate to progress to the quarterfinals of the competition, with Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud on target in the second leg.

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

When: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

10:00 a.m. ET TV Channel: USA Network, NBC Universo

Premier League Starting Lineups

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Ward; Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne; Tete, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka, Iheanacho

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Badiashile, Koulibaly, Fofana; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Mudryk, Havertz, Felix

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Leicester City (+275) vs. Chelsea (+100)

