Indian Wells, CA
The Desert Sun

BNP Paribas Open: Pablo Carreno Busta withdraws

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

3 days ago

Pablo Carreno Busta, the No. 15 seed at the BNP Paribas Open, has withdrawn from Indian Wells due to a nagging muscle injury.

The 31-year-old Spaniard was set to face Andy Murray on Saturday. Since Carreno Busta hadn't played yet, he was able to be replaced in the field by a Lucky Loser, so Murray faced Radu Albot of Moldovia instead. Murray won 6-4, 6-3 and will next play his countryman Jack Draper in the Round of 32.

Albot won one qualifying match at Indian Wells before losing to Jean-Lennard Struff.

Complete order of play for Saturday at Indian Wells.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: BNP Paribas Open: Pablo Carreno Busta withdraws

