Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
New York Post

Texas Congressman introduces bill to label cartels as terrorists

By Jon Levine,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAPm8_0lFZdg5H00

US Rep. Chip Roy wants Mexican drug cartels to be designated as “foreign terrorist organizations.”

The Texas Republican’s bill comes after two Americans were killed last week during a kidnapping by drug smugglers in the Mexican city of Matamoros.

“It’s long past time to designate these cartels as the terrorists they are and give U.S. authorities the tools needed to take them down,” Roy told Fox News . “That’s why I started pushing the Trump administration for FTO designations during my first few months in Congress, why I introduced this legislation last Congress, and why I’m introducing it again.”

Under the text of the The Drug Cartel Terrorist Designation Act, the US State Department would declare the Cartel Del Noreste, the Cartel de Sinaloa, and the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion as foreign terrorist organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpzbj_0lFZdg5H00
US Rep. Chip Roy proposed The Drug Cartel Terrorist Designation Act.
REUTERS

The porous US border has become a dumping ground for deadly fentanyl moved by the cartels. In 2022 the US Drug Enforcement Administration announced they had seized enough to kill every American in the United States. Texas border sheriffs told The Post they were witnessing a “tsunami of death” in their communities.

Roy’s bill currently has 21 House co-sponsors and if passed into law would offer new tools for the federal government to crack down on the deadly violence the cartels cause along the southern border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tf95S_0lFZdg5H00
Under the bill, Cartel Del Noreste, the Cartel de Sinaloa, and the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion would be declared foreign terrorist organizations.
James Keivom

“They are bold enough to kidnap and kill foreign nationals in broad daylight; there is no limit to the inhumane methods they will use to achieve their ultimate end — profiting off of human suffering,” Roy said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales says migrants who rushed El Paso border were told it was 'day of the migrants'
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Texas lawmakers react to the El Paso migrant rush: 'Full-blown invasion at our southern border'
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy