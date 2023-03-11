Officer suffers minor injury in Lincoln Park struggle

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- An officer suffered minor injuries Friday night following a struggle with a man in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

About 9 p.m., Chicago police responded to a call for criminal damage to property in the 2100 block of North Cleveland Avenue, police said.

At the scene, a victim led the police to an alleyway, where an officer confronted the alleged suspect, police said. His age was unknown.

The officer got into a struggle with the man, who then managed to disarm the officer and fire a shot, police said.

No one was struck, police said.

The officer was able to regain control of the gun, and the offender was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and for observation, police said.

