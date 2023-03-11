Kali Uchis’s “Hasta Cuando” Is The Musical Equivalent Of The Nail-Painting Emoji

BuzzFeed News; Steve Jennings / Getty Images; Getty Images

If you’re not on the Kali Uchis train yet, it’s time to get on board. Her third album, Red Moon in Venus , came out last week, and everybody loves it . It features Best New Artist nominee Omar Apollo, R&B singer Summer Walker, and rapper Don Toliver, who also happens to be her longtime boyfriend. Her tour sold out in minutes . She calls her fans Kuchis — yes, pronounced like “coochies.” Come on! You know that sounds fun.

The best part is: Kali Uchis is an unabashed diva. Complex called her “the sultry villain R&B needs right now,” but I would argue the rest of pop culture needs her too. I’m bored of underbaked eyebrow-based feuds . If you’re gonna talk some shit, speak up! Enunciate! We don’t need any more blank canvas girlies. We need real diva drama.

Here’s where Kali Uchis’s “ Hasta Cuando ” comes in. It’s addressed to a delusional ex (or maybe a delusionship ex) who keeps telling people she fucked up his life even though they were barely together. “¿Hasta cuándo tú vas a hablar de mí?” she drawls — “How long are you gonna keep talking about me?” Her voice is as plush and prickly as crushed velvet; she’s equal parts smug and pitying. When she sings, “'Cause now that I'm doin' good, livin' like a queen / Dices que yo la vida te la jodí,” you can practically hear her rolling her eyes.

But nothing compares to the song’s whisper-rapped bridge, in which the singer smirks and simpers with the vicious sweetness of a true bad bitch. She coos, “Your girl talks shit about me just to feel better … At the end of the day, she'd eat my pussy if I let her.” This is a God-tier kiss-off. This is the lyrical equivalent of replying to an obsessive ex’s 10-text thread with the nail-painting emoji and nothing else. I can only aspire to be so unapologetically above it all. ●