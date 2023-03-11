Over 3.2 million Calico Critters toys recalled due to choking hazard after two children die

More than 3.2 million Calico Critters toys have been recalled over a potential choking hazard after two young children died from using pacifiers the company sold.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a release on Thursday that the agency and Epoch Everlasting Play announced the recall for all of its Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories, as the bottle and pacifier could be choking hazards.

The release states the company has learned of three choking incidents, including two that resulted in the death of the child. One incident happened with a nine-month-old in Japan in 2015, while another happened when a 2-year-old died in New Mexico in 2018.

The agency said the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories should be taken away from children immediately and contact Epoch about receiving a free replacement accessory.

The company said in a release that it is cooperating with the commission and the Canadian health department in issuing the recall. It said the products being recalled were sold between 2000 and 2021, and items sold after 2021 are not included.

It said it will provide consumers with a free replacement accessory after receiving their contact information and an uploaded photo of the bottle or pacifier being destroyed.

Epoch said adults should use scissors to cut off the top of the bottle and the handle of the pacifier to properly destroy them.

The bottle and pacifiers come along with the toy animals to play with and put in the animals’ mouths.

