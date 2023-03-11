‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Former Love Interests of Brooke Logan Who Need to Return

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is the golden girl of The Bold and the Beautiful . The blonde beauty is every man’s fantasy and has had many love interests . Now that she’s dumped her “destiny” Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke needs a new love interest. Perhaps it’ll be one of these men.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Jack Wagner and Katherine Kelly Lang I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Nick Marone could be a love interest that returns for Brooke Logan on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Of all of Brooke’s love interests on The Bold and the Beautiful , Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) was a fan favorite . Lang and Wagner’s chemistry was off the charts and immediately won the audience’s support. Nick brought out Brooke’s fun-loving side as they sailed away on adventures in his boat.

Nick and Brooke’s relationship began in 2003, and in 2006 they tied the knot. Yet, their union was plagued by many issues, including Brooke’s unresolved feelings for Ridge and Nick’s attraction to Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones). Although Nick and Brooke divorced, they remained connected.

During the show’s 35th anniversary episode, Nick visited Brooke in a dream to reminisce about their relationship. Maybe it’s time to turn that dream into a reality with Nick returning to sweep Brooke off her feet again.

Whip Jones returns to woo Brooke Logan

Brooke’s union to Whip Jones (Rick Hearst) was a marriage of convenience,, not love. Brooke married Whip to hide her secret that she was pregnant with her son-in-law Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) baby . Whip begins developing feelings for Brooke and tries to keep Deacon away. However, when Brooke and Deacon’s affair is finally exposed, Brooke and Whip divorce.

According to Fandom.com , Whip returns in 2009 courtesy of Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), who uses him to break up Brooke and Ridge. However, it’s Ridge’s other love interest Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) that captures his attention. Whip and Taylor marry, but they divorce after he realizes she’s still in love with Ridge.

Whip’s last appearance came in 2011, but it could be time for the businessman to return. His return could open the door for a love triangle with Brooke and Taylor. Although Brooke showed no interest in Whip, maybe seeing him with Taylor will spark jealousy.

Thorne Forrester could rekindle their romance on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Although Ridge is the only Forrester man for her, Brooke’s married a few other men from his family. In 2001, she married Ridge’s younger brother Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon). Their relationship led to heartache for Thorne’s ex-wife Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes). The union was also met with disapproval from Thorne’s family, especially his mother Stephanie.

Related

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: A Look Back at Thorne and Brooke’s Relationship

Eventually, Thorne’s family gave their blessing, and Stephanie walked Brooke down the aisle at her wedding . However, their marriage was short-lived when Thorne heard Brooke confess she still loved Ridge. Despite Brooke’s pleas, Thorne walked out on her.

Although they divorced, Brooke and Thorne have remained friends since she was part of the Forrester family. The couple were never really given a chance in her marriage, and if Thorne returns permanently , maybe old sparks will fly.