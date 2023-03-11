Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

One critical after shooting in Raleigh

By Stuart Rucker,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfHka_0lFZYROh00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting shortly after midnight in Raleigh.

Police initially responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Invergarry Road. They said they found a man in critical condition and he was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Midtown shooting leaves one in critical condition
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
One shot at business near Memphis airport
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
One person killed in morning crash on Austin Peay in Raleigh
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One dead in Parkway Village shooting, 3 suspects flee
Memphis, TN51 minutes ago
Woman dead following shooting at Tennessee McDonald’s
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Suspect arrested after shooting that killed 3 people in southwest Memphis
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
One detained after man found shot to death Tuesday morning
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Two women shot, one critical in Southeast Memphis
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Woman catches burglar coming out of her downtown apartment
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
Two arrested, charged in Wolfchase Galleria shooting
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Man critical after North Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
4 people in custody after chase, crash in Frayser
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One dead in Frayser apartment shooting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
One teen captured after escaping Fayette County youth detention center
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Bad neighbor: Man accused of firing shots through wall
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
One man dead in Frayser shooting, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Two men rob T-Mobile Store in North Memphis
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
MPD: Jammed gun saves woman and her daughter
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD releases video of person of interest in Grauer homicide
Memphis, TN2 days ago
McDonald’s worker charged in fatal shooting appears in court
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
MPD finds missing child
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Melrose High student killed in South Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Residency requirement for Memphis mayor could lead to legal showdown
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Multiple victims injured in three separate Sunday shootings
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Bill to remove permitless carry legislation in Nashville, Memphis fails
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Police search for persons of interest in South Memphis store shooting that left minor dead, 1 injured
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Police search for suspect accused of robbing restaurant employee at gunpoint
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Woman accused of hitting paramedic vehicle after smoking weed
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD: Suspect wanted after aggravated assault at apartment complex
Memphis, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy