One critical after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting shortly after midnight in Raleigh.

Police initially responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Invergarry Road. They said they found a man in critical condition and he was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.