One critical after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting shortly after midnight in Raleigh.
Police initially responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Invergarry Road. They said they found a man in critical condition and he was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
