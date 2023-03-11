Open in App
Mcgregor, TX
KLST/KSAN

Many affected by Wells Fargo system glitch

By Earl Stoudemire,

3 days ago

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Some Wells Fargo customers say a glitch is causing money in their accounts to disappear – leaving behind negative balances and overdraft notifications.

The bank’s mobile app posted a notice for certain customers Friday that reads, “If you’re experiencing an issue with our online services, we apologize for the inconvenience. We’re working quickly to resolve it.”

Temple Police arrest a bank jugging suspect

McGregor community member Guy Ryan is facing the same problem. He was paid Thursday, and says he received an email for insufficient funds. His account showed -$151.

After calling Wells Fargo to hear about the glitch being fixed. Ryan still has no answers.

“So I went up to the bank, I went in there, ask him what was going on, and I told him, ‘This is my weekend with my kid. I need to get fuel, and I got to have money to do stuff with my son this weekend,'” says Ryan. “And all they want to say is, ‘I’m sorry.'”

Ryan says he’s never had a problem with Wells Fargo, but is now considering moving to a new bank.

