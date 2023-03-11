Kyle Lowry Could Make His Return Today Against Orlando Magic

Lowry traveled with the team to Orlando

The Miami Heat could have their point guard back in the lineup early as today against the Orlando Magic.

Kyle Lowry traveled with the team to Orlando after Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lowry has missed the past 15 games because of a knee injury.

While the Heat haven't made it official, players spoke about the possibility of Lowry's return.

"It's big time," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. "That's my dawg, that's my brother. I'm glad to have him back. He's going to change the game in so many ways. He's going to help us get in a groove. He's going to help us win some games down the stretch."

Lowry has worked with assistant Chris Quinn during pregame throughout the just completed six-game homestand. Lowry was averaging 12 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds before being sidelined Feb. 2.

"He's a vet that's been around, a point guard that's going to keep everybody in order," guard Max Strus said. "Just making us play the right way. Kyle has been around for 17 years. He knows how to play the game. He does it the right way every single time. He's easy to play with. He makes everybody better around him."

