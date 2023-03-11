Adam Schefter: There's a belief Panthers owner David Tepper loves Bryce Young

So, now that the Carolina Panthers have the first pick of the 2023 NFL draft, which quarterback do they love the most? Well, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the boss may already have his preference.

While breaking down the possibilities on SportsCenter, Schefter said he called a person within the Panthers organization to gauge the feeling over on 800 South Mint Street. And although said person apparently kept it under wraps, Schefter noted that owner David Tepper has eyes on the only Heisman Trophy winner of the bunch.

Oh, and head coach Frank Reich may have his eyes on another guy . . .

“Just hung up the phone with someone in the organization,” Schefter stated,”And I said, ‘There’s a belief that David Tepper loves Bryce Young, Frank Reich likes CJ Stroud.’ And they said, ‘We love all these quarterbacks and we’ve got 48 days to make a decision on which one we will be taking.’ “But, clearly, they felt comfortable in giving up the compensation that they did to move up eight slots to procure the No. 1 overall draft pick ahead of the other teams that were interested in getting that particular pick.”

That compensation saw the Chicago Bears clean up on the ninth overall pick, the 61st overall pick, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and wide receiver DJ Moore. So, yeah, they better be comfortable with one of Young, Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis.

For the time being, however, expect the Panthers to keep their collective choice—if they even have one—close to the vest.