Elk River Star News

Highway 10 Corridor Study presents two preferred options

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MAWGA_0lFZTwfj00

by Jim Boyle

Editor

A Highway 10 Corridor Study for the segment that runs between the eastern border of Elk River and Highway 101 has been completed, and it advances two preferred options.

One is a community supported option that addresses concerns raised in a public engagement period, and the second is a Minnesota Department of Transportation supported option. MnDOT staff have expressed continued support for closing all access points and the community has not supported that, according to Justin Femrite, the city’s public works director and chief engineer.

The study was initiated in April 2020, and it was tackled by partners from the city of Elk River, MnDOT, Sherburne County, Anoka County and the city of Ramsey with the help of SRF Consulting Group.

Officials heard feedback from the community in August of last year that community members had concerns. Two additional open houses were held, including one last September and one a couple weeks before the Feb. 21 meeting where the study was approved by the Elk River City Council. There was also a focus group session organized by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce. The organization pulled together additional contacts that were deemed important to get the feel of the community and make sure what they are doing in these final studies come back reflecting their input, Femrite told the council.

“Our study partners engaged the community around this and along this corridor,” Femrite said. “I do think we had that at the end.”

The focal points of the community supported option include new grade separated interchanges at Adams Street and Twin Lakes Road. MnDOTs desire, however, is to close all access points.

“Our community (is) not supporting that, especially on the north end,” Femrite said.

By and large, the options look the same with some access changes and suggestions on the north end, Femrite said.

The community supported vision and option supports moving to a grade separation and a freeway style as the ultimate vision but retaining some access points at 173rd (existing right in, right out) and converting 171st not to a signalized full access intersection as it is today but a 3/4 access intersection, which allows left hand turn movements off of the main highway onto the side streets. But it doesn’t allow side streets to turn left onto the main line.

“It was a compromised solution that we talked through at our community engagement sessions,” Femrite said.

The final report includes both options.

Elk River Mayor John Dietz asked how that would play out in the future and if Elk River would have a say.

Femrite said there’s a lot of work to be done between now and the time a project is undertaken.

“Right now we don’t have funding, so we don’t have a project,” he said. “There’s a lot of engagement, decisions and study from now to the point we would get through preliminary design and final design. We would have additional discussions on that.”

Femrite said it’s early, and the study that includes Elk River’s desire and MnDOT’s position has not gone beyond its staff level.

“As we get through those discussions in the future, ... I would see us elevating our request and our needs to the next level at the state,” Femrite said. “When it comes down to it — preliminary and final design — we as city of Elk River still hold that ability to and that decision point around granting municipal consent to the state for making changes on the system and affecting our access points. It’s not just (a situation where) it goes to MnDOT’s option in the future.”

Dietz also asked if businesses are comfortable.

“Yes,” he said. “There are still questions about the unknowns of the exact placement of the blue lines (placed on the map for graphical representation) right-of-way acquisition. We’re a lot of steps away from that. It’s not that there won’t be ideas and concerns and things to talk about and work through.”

Council Member Matt Westgaard commented that just a mile down the road from the area being studied there are signed intersections.

“We’re converting a good portion of Highway 10 to a freeway system, but we still haven’t solved the downtown Elk River issue, so I think it’s only reasonable to ask (that we) keep some connection to main arterial roads until there will be a complete flyover or tunnel under to create this freeway-like system that continues beyond our city limits.”

Femrite was asked during the community engagement period when this project would be constructed, and he answered somewhere between four and 25 years.

“It’s about like the snow forecast,” he said.

He noted if the city were successful soliciting Corridors of Commerce dollars, that would answer the need to secure funding, the project would still be at least four years out, noting the environmental review that has to be done, more community involvement would take place, preliminary design would be made, right-of-way acquisition would be needed as well as final design.

The Elk River City Council approved a resolution of support for funding the U.S. Highway 10 Safety and Congestion Mitigation Project at its Feb. 21 meeting by applying for the MnDOT Corridors of Commerce grant.

Council directed staff to submit an application for the grant in November. The proposal is to have a grade-separated interchange at Highway 10 and Twin Lakes Road and one at Highway 10 and Adams Street, along with frontage and backage road connections.

If the project were selected for funding, there would be several years of development and refinement. MnDOT is expected to announce grant recipients in April.

