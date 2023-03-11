Open in App
Charleston County, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

3 people found shot outside South Carolina home

By Lindsay Miller,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKKyU_0lFZQAvG00

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after three people were left shot at a James Island home Friday night.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Central Park Road, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Have a tax filing extension this year? Why you shouldn’t use it, expert says

Upon arrival, officials found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to MUSC for treatment.

Through an investigation, detective determine someone outside the home had opened fire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Worker accused of stealing $34K worth of packages from South Carolina FedEx facility
Charleston, SC2 hours ago
Man wanted for trying to break into South Carolina jewelry store
Mount Pleasant, SC1 day ago
Marijuana, active weapons law violation warrant found after man fleeing CPD crashes car
Charleston, SC17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deputies investigating Sunday shooting in Kingstree
Kingstree, SC21 hours ago
75-year-old man jailed in Aynor bank robbery also suspected in fraud at other banks, authorities say
Aynor, SC1 day ago
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing trailers
Moncks Corner, SC22 hours ago
FBI to search cell phone of accused mattress store shooter
Goose Creek, SC13 hours ago
1 killed, 1 wounded in North Charleston weekend shoutout, police say
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Charleston Co. jail medical contractor arrested on contraband charges
North Charleston, SC21 hours ago
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
Report: South Carolina woman arrested for DUI, nearly hits vehicle with child in car
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Kingstree man arrested on narcotics charges after trespassing complaint
Kingstree, SC21 hours ago
NCPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in motel shooting
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
CPD: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in West Ashley
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Report: FedEx employee stole more than $30K in packages
Charleston, SC15 hours ago
Vehicle violations lead to arrest on several drug, weapon charges in Williamsburg Co.
Kingstree, SC21 hours ago
Suspect in bank fraud case charged with robbing different bank
Pawleys Island, SC1 day ago
23 cars towed since parking enforcement began on King Street
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Coroner ID’s man killed after car hits tree in Moncks Corner
Moncks Corner, SC1 day ago
Lawsuit filed against Georgetown County over approval of new Pawleys Island neighborhood
Pawleys Island, SC20 hours ago
Lawsuit seeks to overturn plans for ‘high-density’ Pawleys Island subdivision
Pawleys Island, SC19 hours ago
Niece’s fentanyl death sends Beaufort woman on a mission
Beaufort, SC1 day ago
2 injured, several displaced after apartment fire in Walterboro
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
Woman charged with DUI after nearly speeding into vehicle with 4-year-old in car: CPD
Charleston, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy