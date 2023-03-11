Here's Another Dreamy English Cottage Anyone Would Want to Live In

Let's face it: we all have a dream home. And if you're like me, that dream home is a cozy cottage surrounded by green grass where you can watch the sunrise and read a good book while sipping on some tea. If this sounds like your ideal location, you'll want to check out this English cottage !

This quaint cottage is the perfect place to relax, no matter the time of year! It has a thatched roof, a cozy interior, and a garden. Plus, there's no need for an alarm clock when you wake up to sunrise every morning.

And the comments were full of enchantment over this adorable cottage.

" Sleeping Beauty vibes!" @ Luthien said.

"They just don't make them like this anymore..." @ Pianatech wistfully pointed out.

"I will never understand why houses used to be so beautiful and now they're just soulless blocks of concrete," @ justakidonthefly commented. And we get it; we really do.

The English countryside is known for its beautiful scenery and charming cottages. This one is no exception! It's hard to believe that we are looking at a photo of a real house, but it's true.

This charming cottage has everything you could want in a home--from its charming interior design to its beautiful garden out back. If you're looking for someplace new to live or vacation this year, maybe consider visiting some countryside in the United Kingdom?

