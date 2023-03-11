Open in App
Ames, IA
The Des Moines Register

Iowa State wrestling lands Kane Naaktgeboren, Linn-Mar state finalist and top-100 recruit

By Cody Goodwin, Des Moines Register,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yuv8I_0lFZP4fw00

Kane Naaktgeboren decided to join older brother Tate in Ames for his college wrestling career.

Naaktgeboren, a junior at Linn-Mar, announced his commitment to the Iowa State wrestling program on Friday night. He chose the Cyclones over Northern Iowa, Purdue and North Dakota State, among others. He projects at 149/157 pounds.

"It was a hard choice," Naaktgeboren told the Register, "but it felt like the right fit, between all the guys already there and the coaches, it already feels like a family. I believe in them and believe they'll help me reach my goals."

Tate Naaktgeboren is one of three signees in Iowa State's 2023 recruiting class. He is a two-time Class 3A state champion, four-time state finalist, and is considered the No. 19 overall prospect nationally . He joins Cedar Rapids Prairie's Blake Gioimo and Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty as the three Cyclone signees for 2023.

Kane Naaktgeboren, just one year younger, has become a formidable competitor all his own. He is a three-time state medalist and reached the state finals at 138 pounds last month. He boasts a 99-10 career record, according to stats kept by Trackwrestling, which includes 76 career pins.

Nationally, Naaktgeboren has evolved into one of the country's brightest young talents. He won a 16U folkstyle national title last March and earned All-American honors at the 16U Greco-Roman national championships last July. He is considered the No. 94 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to MatScouts.

Naaktgeboren is now the fourth known member of Iowa State's 2024 recruiting class, all of which are top-100 prospects. He joins Sawyer Bartelt, #14 overall from Florida's South Dade ; Daniel Herrera, #47 overall from Palm Desert in California ; and Adrian Meza, #62 overall from Valiant Prep in Arizona .

Additionally, Naaktgeboren is now the second in-state wrestler in the 2024 class to commit to a Division I program. He joins Waukee Northwest's Carter Freeman, a three-time state champion who announced his commitment to Northern Iowa back in November .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1882j2_0lFZP4fw00

Iowa high school wrestling, 2024 college commitments

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State wrestling lands Kane Naaktgeboren, Linn-Mar state finalist and top-100 recruit

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

Community Policy