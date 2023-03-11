Open in App
Nevada State
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Dick Vitale shares why he turned down big offer from CBS

By Dan Benton,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PI9io_0lFZOzZV00

Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale talks to the media before the start of a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Dick Vitale is a legendary college basketball sportscaster but has never before called an NCAA Tournament game for a U.S. audience. He’s spent the past 40 years working for ESPN, and the TV rights belong to CBS and Turner Broadcasting.

Despite a recent attempt to lure Vitale, that trend will continue here in 2023 and beyond.

Vitale told Sports Illustrated this week that CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus presented him with the opportunity to call one or two tournament games this year. Vitale declined the offer. Vitale cited his loyalty to ESPN as the reason for the rebuff.

“I was flattered when Sean asked, but I’m 83 now and I want to end my career with just ESPN on my résumé,” Vitale said. “What they did for me this last year has been amazing. They’ve treated me like royalty. It’s been 44 years just with them, and I just want to have ESPN on my résumé.”

While he is currently cancer-free, Vitale has battled lymphoma and melanoma in recent years. He also had vocal cord surgery in 2022 and has been limited to calling just one game per week for ESPN based on doctors’ orders.

Although he’s been limited for health reasons, ESPN has continued to offer its full support.

“If you went through what I went through and you saw how ESPN treated me, they never cut my salary, always encouraged me. I wanted to be loyal to them,” Vitale said.

Vitale did admit that CBS had previously offered him the opportunity to call NCAA Tournament games but that was “10 or 20 years ago” and ESPN blocked him at the time.

The post Dick Vitale shares why he turned down big offer from CBS appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nevada State newsLocal Nevada State
Vitale sounds off on Clemson's NCAA Tournament snub
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stephen A. Smith says he has personal beef with this NBA star
Dallas, TX2 days ago
BREAKING: Big News About Ja Morant Reported On Monday
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Why is North Carolina not playing in NIT? Hubert Davis explains decision after NCAA Tournament snub
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Buccaneers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Lamar Jackson
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Carmelo Anthony Responds To Dillon Brooks Saying He's Not A Good Veteran For Grizzlies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Stephen Curry Gets Real On Breaking Up Championship Trio With Klay Thompson And Draymond Green
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Kelsey Plum reacts to husband Darren Waller being traded by Raiders
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Duke not returning to Greensboro for NCAA Tournament
Durham, NC2 days ago
HOF coach slams UNC's NIT decision, suggests punishment
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL18 days ago
Hubert Davis doesn’t want the NIT, but LeVelle Moton does
Durham, NC2 days ago
Ex-LSU coach Will Wade lands new coach job
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Fight Breaks Out In Bucks-Kings Game On Monday Night
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
Chiefs make big Orlando Brown free agency decision
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy