Crib bumpers recalled for violating federal ban

By Jacob Burbrink,

5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Baby crib bumpers sold online are being recalled because they violate a federal ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves NO1 and NO2 baby crib bumpers sold on Aliexpress.com and Temu.com from November 2022 through January 2023. The NO1 crib bumpers are white and gray and have a cloud pattern. The NO2 crib bumpers are white.

Photo//CPSC
Photo//CPSC

The recall was initiated because they violate the federal crib bumper ban. The ban was put in place because infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing.

“The use of padded crib bumpers poses an unnecessary threat to the health and safety of infants everywhere, there is no reason the sale of these items should continue,” Sen. Rob Portman said in a press release .

Crib bumper ban: Products blamed in baby deaths can no longer be sold

Anyone with the recalled crib bumpers should cut the tie strings and send Meiling Hou a photo at houmeiling111@outlook.com . After getting the photo, the company will issue a full refund.

