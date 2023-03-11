Open in App
Nashville, TN
Grade for Titans re-signing long snapper Morgan Cox

By Shaun Calderon,

5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans re-signed one of their pending free agents for the first time on Friday after they agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with long snapper Morgan Cox.

While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Cox doesn’t figure to cost much more than the $1.27 million he accounted for in 2022, which certainly won’t hamstring the cash-strapped Titans.

This may seem like a meaningless re-signing to the casual fan, but Cox has undeniably been one of the best at his position ever since he entered the league back in 2010.

Not only has Cox already won a Super Bowl as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s also made the Pro Bowl five separate times, including in 2022 with the Titans, and is a one-time first-team All-Pro.

Simply put, the Tennessee product is about as reliable as one can possibly be at their job, and he doesn’t cost much. As a result, it’s impossible to give this move anything other than a perfect grade.

Grade: A+

