Nate Oats says Jahvon Quinerly has been 'unbelievably great' for Alabama

Alabama head coach Nate Oats decided to switch up the starting lineup in Friday’s win over Mississippi State to give the Tide more of a scoring boost to begin the game. So he sat freshman Jaden Bradley while inserting sixth man Jahvon Quinerly into the starting lineup. And he came through with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals in the blowout win over the Bulldogs. Certainly, the lineup change helped. However, according to Coach Oats, the move to start Quinerly was actually Bradley’s idea.

“That’s why I was so moved, pleased with Jaden Bradley. He came to me and said, ‘Coach, I think Jahvon Quinerly should start,'” Oats said in the postgame presser, speaking to Bradley’s maturity as a player. This came after Oats emphasized starting games a little better. “We’ve been talking about getting better starts. I sat in the hotel room with our starting group before the A&M game, talked about what we need to do.”

Per Oats, Bradley’s decision to have him sit while Quinerly started is just a testament to the entire team’s maturity.

“I’ve talked to (Quinerly) about different lineups that maybe fit him a little better. So just such an unselfish group. They really want to do what’s best for the team all the time. I think Jahvon has been playing really well. Gives us a little bit more shooting when teams can’t sag quite as much. He’s been unbelievably great.”

“It wasn’t just Jahvon inserted for Jaden,” Oats added. “It was more the whole team. We got to get stops, run off our stops. Only having seven turnovers is big because even when you don’t shoot it particularly well, we didn’t shoot it bad, 35% is not bad, but that was bolstered by — (Noah) Gurley is 3-4, Dom Welch is 1-1. The rest of the team that typically shot it well for us all year, you take those guys out, didn’t shoot it great. Didn’t turn it over, rebounded it enough. A decent offensive game against a good defensive team.”

Jahvon Quinerly also spoke during the postgame and expounded on what has clicked for him in his last few games where he’s scored the ball well.

“I think it was just a mindset change. Earlier in the year I was kind of in my head. It was a long, long journey coming back. This last month or so, I’ve kind of been out there playing, trying to forget about the injury, like I’m just hooping. I think it’s starting to show.”

‘Bama is rolling right now and at the perfect time on the college hoops calendar.