East Lansing, MI
Tom Izzo not afraid to put pressure on Michigan State entering postseason

By Alex Weber,

5 days ago
Tom Izzo coached Michigan State to its 10th Big Ten win of the season on Tuesday at Nebraska. It's the 11th time in 12 years that Michigan State has won 10 or more Big Ten games.

Just six days after beating Ohio State to end the regular season, Michigan State fell to those same Buckeyes, minus Brice Sensabaugh in the Big Ten Tournament. Now, it’s all eyes on the NCAA Tournament for MSU as they’re safely in the projected field and will get to hear their name called on Sunday. The loss to OSU still stings but head coach Tom Izzo is confident his guys are capable of making a big run late in the year.

After the OSU loss, Izzo admitted this team is no juggernaut but still believes they’re capable of catching fire in the Big Dance.

“Yeah. And you know what? I don’t mind putting that pressure on us,” said Izzo after the Ohio State game. “Normally, I would downplay it. I do think we are. Read my lips. I don’t think we’re the best team I’ve had. I don’t think we’re great. But, I think we’re coming into our own. I mean, we’re averaging 81 points a game in the last five or six games. We’re shooting now, I think, 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three. We screwed up there at the free throw line, but we’re still up in the high eighties.”

Izzo then went on to point to the defensive glass as a difference-maker this time of year.

“But, ever since I came here, games are won — tournament games are won — with defensive rebounding. And that leads to the running. We were doing a pretty good job the first half, we were running. The second half we just didn’t do as good a job. They got a lot of penetration. When they get penetration, more chance for offensive rebounds, then you get a ton of them.”

Overall, the Michigan State coach feels good about where the team is, especially on offense.

“But, I feel good because I think we can get that back. I really do. I mean, we’ve really done well and we’ve really improved in the area we were weakest. And we’ve really gone downhill in the area we were the strongest. But I think we can get that back and it’s going to be a battle cry. I mean, who knows, maybe we can have an offensive practice for 10 minutes and practice defense for two days. Maybe that would help and maybe we’ll do that. We’re going to figure out a way. We’re going to defend better than we be defended. I promise you that.”

Some tough losses throughout the year but Tom Izzo and company are ready to make a splash this March.

