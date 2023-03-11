Penn State prospect film spotlight: Xavier Gilliam

Penn State defensive tackle prospect Xavier Gilliam fits the mold of a Nittany Lions defensive tackle. (Photo: Xavier Gilliam family)

The search for an elite defensive tackle prospect at Penn State is becoming the "White Whale" for the program and fans alike. To see what prospects the team is bringing on campus, we're spotlighting players planning to visit Penn State this spring. Today we'll shift our focus to defensive lineman from Columbia, MD, Xavier Gilliam. The 6-3 250-pound defensive player is a three-star prospect by On3 and ranks as the 61st overall player at his position in On3's internal rankings. But is Gilliam an underrated player in the process? Currently, he doesn't have an Industry Ranking for the composite side of On3's evaluation. So to find out more, let's dip into his highlight film and ascertain what type of player he is.