Clemson, SC
On3.com

Big ticket visit: Top-50 QB Air Noland ready to take look at Clemson

By Jeremy Johnson,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnRqF_0lFZ4xhA00
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

After months of talks with new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, four-star quarterback Air Noland will make his way to Clemson on Saturday.

Riley was recruiting Noland while he was at TCU. In the weeks since Riley took over, there has been a slow build between the first-year offensive coordinator and the No. 45 overall prospect in the On3 rankings.

Clemson hasn’t offered Noland as of now. Noland admits the interest is mutual going into his visit on Saturday.

“I’ve heard great things about them,” Noland said. “Coach Dabo Swinney, coach Riley and coach Mike Reed have done a great job recruiting me. Clemson is very interested in me and I’m very interested in them. I can’t wait to get down to Clemson and show the coaches the type of guy that I am on and off the field. Me and my mom are really excited. They have a great fan base. The people around the school do a great job representing Clemson.”

Clemson a ‘dream school’ for Air Noland

Noland has seen Clemson turn quarterbacks from the state of Georgia in stars as of late. Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence both won national titles before becoming first-round selections in the NFL Draft.

Both players are Georgia natives. Noland takes note of that history.

“Clemson has been one of those schools that have been my dream school since I was a little kid,” Noland said. “I’ve looked up to a lot of players and a lot of quarterbacks that have gone to Clemson, like Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson. Those guys did great things at Clemson. With a guy like me and a guy like coach Riley and his offense, you could have a special offense.”

Noland threw for 4,095 yards and 55 touchdowns in his junior season at Langston Hughes. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors Alabama for Noland. The Crimson Tide has a 16.9% chance of landing the four-star signal caller.

