The Core Can Lead Penguins to Postseason

By Nick Horwat,

5 days ago

With no hope left in the bottom six, the Pittsburgh Penguins need to rely on their core players to reach the postseason.

PITTSBURGH - We’re nearing the middle of March and the Pittsburgh Penguins remain locked in a tight race for the postseason.

Not only is the Penguins spot in the playoffs not certain, but there is a real chance that they slip out of their current wild card spot and miss the postseason for the first time in almost 20 years.

Missing the playoffs would be a fate many fans saw coming; the bottom six is still struggling, the goaltending is streaky, the defense needs tightened up, and management did nothing real to address the situation.

At this point of the year it’ll take a miracle for certain areas of the lineup to find the right improvement, so the Penguins will need to rely on what’s been working to make it to the dance.

While there hasn’t been much going right for the Penguins this season, the top-six forward group and an aging core have been stellar.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been leading the way with 77 and 67 points respectively all while not missing a single game.

Kris Letang’s season hasn’t been perfect, but he’s made it through numerous off-ice setbacks and is still performing at a top level.

The Penguins are going to need to rely on the skill and leadership of these three players just to make it to the playoffs.

How far the team goes from there is questionable, but getting in is step one.

“These guys have been through a lot through the course of their careers,” Mike Sullivan said. “These guys have built an impressive legacy. To draw on those experiences… can only help us.”

With a position in the postseason hanging in the balance, the Penguins are going to need their core to lead the way.

Crosby, Malkin, and Letang need to keep looking forward and focus on winning games, because a quick check in the rearview shows multiple teams within striking distance in the standings.

